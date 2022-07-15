Instagram video captures young girl's last moments before deadly Ukraine bombing

article

A heartbreaking social media video captures a little girl and her mother together moments before a Russian airstrike devastated the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia Thursday.

Sadly, that video was the final time the child and her mother were together. Four-year-old Lisa died and 33-year-old Iryna Dmytrieva was seriously injured and reportedly lost her leg in the attack.

The Instagram video shows the pair walking along the street with Lisa happily pushing a stroller, the same one she was later seen lying next to in the aftermath of the attack. Officials released photos of the carnage to condemn the airstrike.

Lisa was among three children reported to have died in the airstrike, which killed at least 23 people and wounded over 100 others.

The Defence of Ukraine, a government agency in the country, shared the video on Twitter: "During the Russian terrorist attack on Vinnytsia on July 14, a little girl named Lisa died from the explosion. Her mother Iryna was taken to the hospital with her leg torn off. Iryna’s page on social media captures the last minutes of her daughter’s life."

Dmytrieva’s Instagram page features multiple photos and posts about her and Lisa, who had Down syndrome, a friend of the family told a Ukrainian media outlet.

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through the debris Friday in Vinnytsia looking for people still missing.

Thursday’s cruise missile strikes launched by a Russian submarine were the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24.

More than 73 people — including four children — remained hospitalized and 18 people were missing after Thursday's strike, said Oleksandr Kutovyi, spokesman for the emergency service in the Vinnytsia region. Search teams were poring over two sites on Friday — an office building with a medical center, and a concert hall near an outdoor recreation area where mothers with children often stroll.

Overall, Ukraine’s presidential office said Friday morning that 26 civilians were killed and another 190 were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. That included three other victims in the Donetsk region, which along with neighboring Luhansk — nearly totally controlled by Russian forces — makes up the broader Donbas region.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



