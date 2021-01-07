Video footage shows aftermath of Capitol chaos, damage to Senate wing

The Senate wing of Capitol Hill is in shambles after Wednesday's insurrection.

Chaos in the Capitol Building left one of the nation's most notable landmarks destroyed.

Broken glass, turned over podiums and "stop the steal" posters fill the hallways of the Senate wing even after the angry mob has filtered out.

The violent attack on Capitol Hill also led to the death of at least four people.

One woman died after getting shot inside the Capitol at the height of the riot. Three others died of medical episodes during the chaos.