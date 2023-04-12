VIDEO: Witness gets shot at by hit-and-run suspect he was tailing

Washington State Patrol detectives in Pierce County are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a distinctive brown van caught on camera committing a hit-and-run before firing shots at a witness.

Dash-cam video showed a 1978 Ford Conversion van colliding with an SUV on NB I-5 near 72nd St E in Tacoma on March 29 at approximately 4:00 pm. The van briefly veered off the road onto the shoulder and then continues on without stopping.

A witness to the hit-and-run collision called 911 and began following the van as it exited the freeway on the 38th St. E. off-ramp. As he talked with the operator, his dash cam video showed the driver of the van firing three shots at his vehicle.

Neither he nor his vehicle were hit and he immediately stopped following the van.

Detectives believe the shooting suspect and van may be in the Everett area.

If you spot it, please call 911.

If you have information on the identity of the driver and wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.