VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11.

The KCSO says they are proud of their deputies and King County Medic One for their tireless work to keep members of the local community safe.

Details about why the woman needed to be rescued are limited at this time.

The KCSO says the rescue was in collaboration with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.