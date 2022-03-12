VIDEO: Civilians rescue WSP trooper from burning car

Several people jumped into action to pull a Washington state trooper from a burning car and treat him.

According to Washington State Patrol, the trooper was involved in a crash Friday morning with a semi-truck near SR 167 and 161, and his car caught fire.

Video taken by a civilian shows several people carrying the trooper from the flaming car and laying him on the ground some distance away. Using a medical kit, they cut away the trooper’s clothes and treated his wounds.

Other officers arrived shortly after and worked to put out the flames.

The trooper was eventually taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment of ‘moderate injuries.’

WSP is still investigating the incident and will release more information on what led to the crash at a later date.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram