Video captures officer helping blind man after he fell while crossing the street

A Sacramento, California, police officer is receiving praise for helping a visually impaired man after he fell while walking across the street last month.

Nurse Casey Lee captured the moment on video while on her way home from work. She said she saw the blind man walking across the street at the intersection at Cottage Way and Morse Avenue. She said when the man reached the opposite end of the road, his feet hit the curb and he fell down.

"The officer was the first vehicle at the stoplight. He turned on his lights and pulled to the side of the road to assist the gentlemen on the curb," Lee told Storyful.

"Not only did he help him up, but he also assisted him with his walking cane and belongings. After which the blind gentleman waved to the officer to thank him for his assistance," she continued.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

