Video captures moment Airbus Beluga is struck by lightning

One of the world’s largest aircraft, the Airbus Beluga XL5, was hit by lightning while taking off from Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, North Wales, on Tuesday.

A dramatic dashcam video captured the moment when the plane was struck by the bolt.

According to North Wales Live, the aircraft was en route to Hamburg, Germany, before being hit. The flight was able to continue toward its destination as normal.

Following the strike, people reported hearing a huge "explosion" sound and a bright white flash, the local news organization reported.

Residents also reported issues with their TV signals and internet connections following the lightning strike.

