VIDEO: Benton County deputy rescues man from burning car

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared harrowing video of a deputy pulling a man from a burning car.

Authorities say Cpl. Benitez was driving around Kennewick Monday morning, when he saw a burning car in the parking lot of the Highlands Center. An SUV appeared to have crashed into a camper and had caught fire.

Body cam video shows Benitez pull up to the crash and tell the driver he needs to get out. The driver was unconscious, so Benitez opened the door and started pulling on the man's sweatshirt.

A burst of flame came from the front of the car, causing Benitez to yell and back away for a second before coming back.

Benitez was able to grab the man by his sweatshirt hood and drag him from the car. A person nearby rushed over to help him carry the man to safety.

The sheriff’s office believes this to be a DUI crash, and are investigating the incident. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

