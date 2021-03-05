Video appears to show biker jumping over rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach

Video surveillance appears to show a motorcyclist jumping over a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach, Florida, where the city's annual Bike Week gathering is now underway.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young shared a video of the alleged incident in a tweet on Friday afternoon. The camera is located at the Main Street drawbridge over the Halifax River.

"The Bike Week 'shenanigans' have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy," Chief Young wrote.

Thousands of bikers are expected to attend Bike Week 2021. Many began arriving as early as Wednesday for the event that runs through March 14.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how this year's festival will be conducted. Businesses are required to submit master plans for vendors, social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

