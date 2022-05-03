Video: Anti-abortion activist scales 60-floor San Francisco Salesforce tower

article

A man who describes himself in his social media profile as "Pro-Life Spiderman" was seen scaling the 60-floor Salesforce tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, a wild scene captured on video by some awe-struck admirers.

"My man," one man said on Twitter, showing the anti-abortion activist climbing with a smile on his face on the side of the 970-foot building - the tallest in the city.

But emergency responders weren't smiling.

Officer Robert Rueca said that police were flagged down at 9:20 a.m. by people who spotted the climber.

Police closed streets in the area and sent medics to 415 Mission Street, just in case.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that the person "is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action."

By 11 a.m, the man was taken into custody, as officers were waiting for him at the top of the building.

Though it wasn't possible to speak to the climber mid-ascend, it's likely based on his profile that he would support the U .S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would quickly split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.

The climber, whose social handle is Maison DeChamps, posted that "things were going good" but he wished he had a little water. He did admit on his story that he was "kinda trippin.'"

He also posted a rant against Dr. Cesare Santangelo of Washington, D.C., who has performed abortions in the past and has been a target of many on the religious right.

In California, Democrats who wield control of the state Legislature and the governor’s office issued a joint statement late Monday announcing they would seek to amend the state’s constitution to enshrine abortion rights.

The Supreme Court confirmed the leaked draft to Politico was an authentic document but said Tuesday "it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

