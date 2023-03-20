VIDEO: Abandoned vessel sinks in bay in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an abandoned tugboat sunk in Salmon Bay near Seattle's Ballard neighborhood on Monday.

According to officials, Coast Guard and Seattle Fire crews were called to the marina near NW 54th St and 26th Ave NW to reports of a derelict vessel sinking at the docks.

Video shared by the Coast Guard shows the rusted boat blast water into the air as it goes under.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (U.S. Coast Guard)

Officials note there are no pollutants aboard the tugboat, as they were cleared off in 2021 when the vessel was deemed derelict.

RELATED: King County detective shot in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, in critical condition

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The sunken tugboat was tethered to two other abandoned vessels, but the Coast Guard says they have been secured and pose no hazards to maritime traffic.