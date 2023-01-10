VIDEO: Four suspects, ages 12 and 14, in custody after 2 carjackings, pursuit

Three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old wound up in jail instead of school on Tuesday after allegedly committing two carjackings, including one at gunpoint.

Aerial video from the King County Sheriff's Office plane shows three 14-year-olds in a stolen Dodge Charger trying to get away from Bellevue Police.

During the pursuit, the rear tires started to fall, and they were forced to abandon the car and take off.

Bellevue Police called in their K9 teams and SWAT because they did not know if they were still armed. The two suspects who ran both surrendered and the third one was found in the backseat of the stolen car.

According to police, it all started in Renton after an off-duty Seattle Police captain spotted a 12-year-old driving a Hyundai Elantra. He ran the plates, and it showed the car had been stolen in Redmond.

Police say the 12-year-old was arrested and detectives learned he had been with the three others when the teenagers jumped out and carjacked the owner of the Charger at gunpoint, leading to that pursuit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (King County Sheriff)

READ ALSO: Children robbed at gun point for sandwiches in Spanaway

Bellevue Police planned to serve a search warrant on the Charger to look for the gun used in the carjacking.