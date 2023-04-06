Victim's mother: Man shot, killed over PlayStation argument in North Seattle

article

A 27-year-old man has died after being shot over an apparent argument over a PlayStation, according to his mother.

Police were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. on April 5 near Nathan Hale High School on 30th Ave. NE.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but the victim's mother said her son was defending a woman who was trying to get her PlayStation back from another man. Some sort of altercation took place, and then her son was shot, she told FOX 13.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was taken off life support on Thursday, his family said.

He has been identified by family as 27-year-old Anthoni Jamez "AJ" Orozco. He leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter.

A suspect has not yet been arrested. Police have not released any suspect information.

In a communication to students, Nathan Hale HS principal William Jackson said:

"Last night, there was a shooting on the Nathan Hale campus adjacent to the Meadowbrook teen center. I have learned that this was a personal dispute, not related to school staff or students."

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the SPD Homicide Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App. You could get a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.