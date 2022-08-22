'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting

The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday.

Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and that she is seeking justice for him.

"I will be his voice and I will fight every single step of the way; my son did not deserve to die that way," said Stephanie.

Investigators accused Finley Hilde of shooting him near the quarry's weigh station after getting into an argument. Court documents reveal that detectives believe the two men were strangers prior to the shooting.

"He was my best friend, and now I’m angry. I can’t talk to my son. I will never hear him call me ‘mom’ again. Never—because someone pulled a gun out and brutally murdered him," said Stephanie. "That’s not the way I wanted my son to die."

Stephanie shared some pictures of her son's life, and said that he was very athletic and loved to ski and play other sports. She said he also rode dirt bikes and had recently purchased his first house on Camano Island. She said he'd worked hard for everything he had, adding that he was a talented welder, and he worked at the quarry.

"I was one lucky mother to have that boy in my life. To grow as close as we are, it was pretty lucky," she said.

A memorial, including candles, flowers and notes remembering Jordan is now growing at the Iron Mountain Quarry entrance. Employees say the tragedy was "senseless and sad."

The man accused of killing him, Finley Hilde, said little at his appearance in court Monday, speaking only briefly to confirm his name to the judge. A defense attorney was on hand to represent him.

Court documents state that Hilde is accused of pulling up to the quarry weigh station in a dump truck at around 11 a.m. The documents state that surveillance video at the quarry showed him talking to the operator there, then he got back in his truck. Jordan is then reported to have approached Hilde on the driver's side of the truck.

Hilde is then alleged to have pulled ahead and parked in the lot. Court documents indicate that Hilde got out of his truck and started walking towards "the victim." Detectives noted that a woman could then be seen on the video walk "over to her boyfriend and push him back," before she "went back inside the weigh station and heard 4–5 gunshots." Investigators say the woman then ran back outside and found "her boyfriend" on the ground bleeding.

"The victim's girlfriend was able to positively identify the suspect," according to those court documents. A receipt indicated the truck belonged to 'Hilde Trucking.'

Documents indicate after a 911 call, a deputy spotted Hilde in his truck near Jordan Road and Quarry Road. After stopping him, he looked inside the truck and found, "a pistol in the vehicle and shell casings" along with "a white Glock on the passenger side seat of the truck." Court documents state that he was arrested near that intersection.

In court, prosecutors asked that bail be set at $3 million. Hilde is also a suspect in an Aug. 19 shooting that occurred in Burlington, just hours before Jordan was killed at the quarry.

The prosecutor said in court that, "The defendant is a suspect in two homicides, one occurring in the City of Burlington on Friday, Aug. 19, some 14 hours prior to the defendant's actions in Snohomish County."

Prosecutors said in that case, he's accused of fighting with a person at an apartment complex and shooting them, before taking off in a BMW.

"Mr Hilde then drove that BMW to his parent's house," said the prosecutor. "It’s suspected that's where he picked up the dump truck."

Hilde's defense attorney asked for lower bail, arguing that Hilde has "tremendous family support" and no criminal record. However, the judge granted the prosector's request at $3 million.

"[Jordan] was such an amazing kid," said Stephanie.

She said an online fundraiser has been created for Jordan's funeral expenses.

"I have to close my eyes every night, and imagine how my son died with bullet holes in his chest," said Stephanie. "Yeah, it shouldn’t even be a case. It shouldn’t even be a case. It should be done with right now instead of dragging it on. Let me have closure."