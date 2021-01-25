Victim wants accountability over Tacoma Police Department’s cruiser incident

We are hearing for the first time from a man who says he was injured when a Tacoma Police Department officer plowed his patrol car through a crowd Saturday night.

The 58-year-old officer has worked for the department for nearly 30 years. Khan Phan, identified by the department, has been placed on administrative leave while the use of force is investigated by an outside agency.

The dramatic scene spurred protests both Saturday and Sunday night. Vandalism could be found in multiple locations across Downtown Tacoma afterwards. City crews were still cleaning up broken glass Monday morning.

Tacoma Police said an officer responded to a report of erratic driving Saturday night, and was soon surrounded by bystanders. Investigators said the officer felt worried for his safety and ended up gassing his squad car through the crowd injuring at least two.

"He did the right thing," said Michelle Moran who works in Tacoma and watched crews clean the damage. "I’m sorry, but he did. I would do it, too."

The city’s city council and Community Police Advisory Committee held special meetings Monday to gather detail about the weekend’s events.

Williams hired an attorney to gauge his next steps forward after the incident.

"That police officer wasn’t a police officer, they weren’t thinking as a police officer, that’s what we pay them guys to be," he said.