Vice President Mike Pence discovered classified documents in Indiana home

Vice President Mike Pence informed Congress Tuesday that he discovered documents bearing classified markings in his Carmel, Indiana, home on Jan. 16 from his time as vice president.

Following the revelations that classified documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center think tank and Wilmington, Delaware, the vice president's team conducted searches of Pence's Indiana home and political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, office.

According to his team, Pence informed the National Archives on Jan. 18 of a small number of potential classified documents found in two small boxes. Another two boxes contained copies of vice presidential papers. The National Archives then informed the FBI per standard procedure.

Pence attorney Greg Jacob wrote on Jan. 18 Acting Director Kate Dillon McClure of the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration to inform her of the papers "containing classified markings."

After the documents with classified markings were discovered, they were immediately put into a safe, according to the Pence team.

The documents were collected by the FBI at Pence's home in Carmel, Indiana, on Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Pence was in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life when the FBI collected the documents.

Pence's team said that although the documents bear classified markings, the Department of Justice or the agency that issues the documents will need to make a final determination on whether the documents are considered classified or not.

According to Pence's attorney Greg Jacob in a letter to Chief Operating Officer William "Jay" Bosanko of the National Archives and Records Administration on Jan. 22, the DOJ departed from its standard procedures that it ran with Biden, when it requested direct possession of the documents on Jan. 19.

Other documents that were not identified as potential classified documents were driven from Indiana to the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

No classified docs were found at Pence's Advancing American Freedom office.

