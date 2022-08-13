Vessel sinks near San Juan Island, concerns of diesel spill to marine life

A fishing vessel sank off the west side of San Juan Island, which has locals on the island concerned.

Crewmembers onboard the ship were rescued by a Good Samaritan, but attention has quickly shifted to the endangered Southern Resident killer whales and what the spill could mean for them, as they’ve been traveling near the island throughout the day.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the 49-foot vessel went down with roughly 2,600 gallons of diesel and oil onboard. A visible sheen from a picture posted by USCG has emerged near Sunset Point, at last check the sheen has stretched to 1.75 miles long.

A member of the Coast Guard tells FOX 13 News that the National Oil Spill Liability Trust fund has already authorized $130,000 for spending for the pollution response. That money will go towards contractors that will be needed to minimize impact to sensitive marine mammals in the area.

In the past 24 hours, members of the Pacific Whale Watch Association have spotted a number of minke, humpback and gray whales in that same area.

What is especially concerning is that all three pods of the endangered Southern Resident killer whales have also been spotted in that area. As of Saturday night, they were on the west side of the island, but had not traveled far enough north to reach the site of the spill.

The Southern Resident killer whales have been a struggling population for years. They are federally listed as an endangered species along with Chinook salmon, their main food source.

Monika Wieland Shields with Orca Behavior Institute told FOX 13 News that the orcas have no way of detecting the spill, adding that there is a concern about what would happen if they’re exposed to the spill. She and other researchers are paying close attention tonight.

"We are working with government and industry partners to ensure an efficient and effective containment and recovery response," said Lt. Cdr. Brian Dykens, Sector Puget Sound Incident Management Division Chief. "The local public, the environment and protected marine species are our top priority."

It's unclear what led to the ship sinking, however, a number of agencies are now working together to minimize the impact. Groups responding to the sunken ship include: The U.S. Coast Guard, the Canadian Regional Operation Center, San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, Washington State Dept. of Ecology and the Island Oil Spill Association.