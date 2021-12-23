Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades

Jackson County I-94 pileup, multiple vehicles involved near Osseo

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:12AM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Nearly 40 vehicles involved in slippery highway crash

Close to 40 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin. This, after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. - Close to 40 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin.

It happened after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.  

Around 5:45 a.m. the State Patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on I-94 at mile marker 96. 

Upon arrival, crews observed a semi was in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath.

Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity. 

Massive pileup on I-94 near Osseo in western Wisconsin ( )

The crash involved no fatalities or injuries. The passengers of these vehicles were transported by bus to an alternate safe location. 

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 were shut down.

