Vehicle backs into Monroe bank during attempted burglary

Police are investigating an attempted burglary after a vehicle backed into a bank in Monroe on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at 19501 State Route 2.

Police haven’t released any information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

It's unknown if anything was taken.

The investigation remains ongoing.

