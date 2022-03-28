Vehicle backs into Monroe bank during attempted burglary
article
MONROE, Wash. - Police are investigating an attempted burglary after a vehicle backed into a bank in Monroe on Sunday morning.
The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at 19501 State Route 2.
Police haven’t released any information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.
It's unknown if anything was taken.
The investigation remains ongoing.
