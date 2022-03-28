Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle backs into Monroe bank during attempted burglary

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Monroe
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Monroe Police Department)

MONROE, Wash. - Police are investigating an attempted burglary after a vehicle backed into a bank in Monroe on Sunday morning. 

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at 19501 State Route 2. 

Police haven’t released any information on a suspect or suspect vehicle. 

It's unknown if anything was taken.  

The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram