Vantage wildfire grows to 8,000 acres; Level 2 evacuation orders issued

A wildfire that has burned about 8,000 acres near the city of Vantage was about 10% contained as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire started at about noon Monday near the Vantage Highway which runs just north of Interstate 90.

Officials told FOX 13 on Tuesday that the fire was expanding to the north approaching Whiskey Dick Creek drainage. Planes and helicopters were fighting the flames from the air. Authorities reminded people not to fly drones in the area.

It prompted Level 3 "go now" evacuations notices for some residents for residences along Brown Street, Columbia Avenue, and Lakeview Avenue at 9 p.m. Monday. A few hours later, officials scaled notices to Level 2 "be prepared to leave" orders for the city of Vantage.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office closed nearly 21 miles of Vantage Highway, from Number 81 Rd. in Ellensburg to Recreation Dr. in Vantage. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources reports the fire has burned 8,000 acres, and officials say strong winds contributed to it. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Officials said power was temporarily interrupted by fire crews due to safety and will be restored as soon as it is safe.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.