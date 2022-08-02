Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington

Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires.

One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city.

On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another from the Columbia River to the front lines dumping water on the fire – creating what felt like an assembly line of fire suppression in the sky. Occasionally, they would take fuel breaks and the smoke would quickly darken as the fire reached new patches of fuel.

"They’d pick up water on one end, and they’d swoop over to the other side," explained Dan Haven, a local who could hear the planes from his home on the other side of the river.

"Any time you’ve got flames here with the wind, you’ve got to be conscious."

Haven came to a scenic overlook in Quincy with his son to get a better look at the planes spraying water and fire retardant on the fire from above. He said it became obvious how close they were to the frontlines when water splashed onto their car from what he assumed was a plane carrying water to the fire above.

"They’re dripping – they were flying really low," he said.

The fire took out close to 60 power poles, according to the Kittitas PUD general manager, but the small power company managed to get the lights turned back on to most of Vantage mid-afternoon, roughly one day after the fire exploded in size.

The work to repair the rest of the lines will allow a number of cell phone servers and maintenance facilities for the nearby wind farm to come back online.

To date, the Washington DNR is reporting that the fire is 10% contained. No structures have been damaged, though Heather Powell – who lives across the street from the area where the fire started – told FOX 13 that a few outhouses and smaller structures that her neighbor stored animals in had burned.

Both the woman, her ranch hand and the dogs that were on the property all got out unscathed. Powell said it was a close call – that her boyfriend, a volunteer firefighter, was on the ground shortly after the fire began and saw a wall of flames more than 10 feet high on the other side of Vantage Highway. Luckily, it never leapt across the road.

Instead, the fire spread the opposite direction. On Tuesday afternoon the smoke continued to carry in the opposite direction of town – though enough smoke was billowing off that satellite imagery could capture the smoke near the Columbia basin.

As Nick Bond, Washington’s state climatologist, explained: Washington is in a dire situation east of the Cascades. Despite a cool, and wet, Spring the drought monitors have worsened rapidly.

"In July the weather switched and we had an unusually long heat wave that dried things out," he said. "Right now, the driest part of the state – relative to normal for this part of the year – is on the eastern side of the Cascades."

It’s a scenario Bond is used to seeing. For the past few decades, the climate in Washington has been hotter, and drier.

The UW Climate Impacts Group has found that Washington has already warmed 1.3 degrees since 1895. In the summer, most cities feel roughly 2 degrees warmer.

This year hasn’t been as intense as last year’s heat dome, but the recent heat wave broke records for its duration – and long hot days have only added to the dry, fuel for wildfires. Windy days like we saw this week only increase the threat of major fires.

"We’ve been so warm this last week especially, and with the anticipation of more warm weather in the next few weeks we’re poised to have some more problems," said Bond.

Bond said much of that could come down to luck: whether we see fires spark, or whether we see high winds that intensify already dangerous situations.

For now, in Vantage the concern is making sure the current fire is put out before it grows larger.