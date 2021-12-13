Vandals cut up a dozen inflatable holiday decorations in a Monroe neighborhood

Police are looking for a group of scrooges that slashed several inflatable holiday decorations throughout a neighborhood in Monroe.

Investigators said the vandals racked up nearly $2,300 in damages. People in the neighborhood, however, are not letting the suspects damage their holiday spirit. At least three people with damages have filed police reports, while others have submitted surveillance video.

Kimberly Peless said the vandals slashed four inflatable holiday decorations in her front yard. She said her daughters were so upset to see their favorite inflatables damaged.

"To see your eight-year-old year old crying, what’s the point? This is a pointless crime. If you wanted to make a kid cry, you did it," said Peless.

At least two other homes throughout the area saw damages to their decorations. Monroe Police said there are four suspects seen wearing sweatshirt hoodies and masks, but do not know their ages or gender. The group destroyed 10 inflatables at one of the homes—those damages were estimated at about $1,500.

"It’s an attempt at ruining your spirit a little bit, and we’re not allowing it," said Peless.

Peless’ damaged inflatables were temporarily fixed with a special tape to try and save the holiday cheer for her children and neighborhood. She said their collection of inflatables have been part of their family tradition for the past five years.

"We get tons of messages and emails and texts and neighbors driving by almost daily telling us how special it is for them, especially during these really hard times," said Peless.

Neighbors like Bryan George drives his daughter around to see the decorations.

"She tells me, ‘Go straight, daddy. I want to see the blow ups.’ And now to see this—I can’t show her this," said George.

What he is showing to police is video from his surveillance cameras. George said the cameras captured the vandals running away from his neighbor’s house to their silver getaway car after damaging an inflatable.

"It’s not okay. It’s definitely not okay. We’ve contacted the local police department, and they’re working closely with us, and we’re hoping to catch these guys and let them know this is not okay for us," said George. "It hurts the kids. We do this for the kids."

Police said they are looking at additional surveillance video to track down the vandals. Anyone who may have seen or heard something about this is asked to call the police department’s TIP Line at 360-863-4600. If caught, officers said the suspects could face felony malicious mischief due to how much damage they caused.

Peless said the group of Scrooges damaged more than $600 worth of inflatables, but said she refuses to let the vandals damage their family’s holiday spirit.

"We’re just going to keep doing this because we love it. We love our Christmas cheer and our neighbors love it, and we’re not going to stop," said Peless.

