Vandals hit Olympia office of Republican state lawmaker

The office of a Republican Washington state lawmaker was vandalized by two people who smashed a window before tossing a lit flare inside, which police said may have been a diversion for an antique shop burglary that happened shortly after.

House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox posted Ring video footage to Twitter that showed the individuals approach the building around 4 a.m. Monday. Both had their faces covered, and one smashed the window with what looks like a hammer before the other dropped the flare into the building, video shows.

Wilcox says the building, which also houses House Republican campaign offices, is fine because the flare landed on a masonry floor.

In response, Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted, "Such attempts at violence are abhorrent. We're thankful no one was hurt. Hopefully law enforcement is able to identify these individuals before they inflict any more harm."

Police said the same suspects later burglarized an antique business about a mile away, and video images were recovered from both locations.

Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday the suspects may have created a diversion in the first location to commit the burglary nearby.

Police also were able to recover DNA samples because one of the suspects cut himself while breaking into a jewelry case, according to a police report.

The value of the stolen merchandise is estimated at more than $5,000 and the cost to replace a skylight at more than $2,000, The Olympian reported.

The suspects were last seen driving an early 2000s model Subaru Outback with a trailer hitch.