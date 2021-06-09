Vandals cause $ tens of thousands in damages to Lake Stevens park

The City of Lake Stevens is asking for the community's help to stop vandals who have already caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a party, and are preventing kids from using a playground.

Over the last few months, Lake Stevens Mayor Brett Gailey says someone or a group of people are destroying property at North Cove Park.

"It’s frustrating; it’s so frustrating. You know this city is such a beautiful gem in Snohomish County, and to have to deal with these issues is very frustrating as mayor. I want to see open spaces, parks, for our citizens," said Gailey.

Gailey says the damages have cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. These vandals are also pulling city staff away from their normal jobs.

"Once every two or three days, we get a major vandalism event," said Gailey.

The playground space at North Cove Park was supposed to open about two weeks ago, but it remains under construction due to these continuing incidents.

Families who live near the area say it is a shame their kids cannot use the space due to this pointless destruction.

"It’s just disappointing that it’s being vandalized," said Derek Hunter.

Gailey said the city is installing cameras; however, they will not be ready for another week.

He is hoping the community can help out by keeping a watchful eye on the park and reporting anything suspicious to the police.

Gailey is also asking for volunteers to help clean up parts of the city that are not getting the attention needed due to these issues.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact Jill Meis at 425.622.9431 or by email at jmeis@lakestevenswa.gov.

