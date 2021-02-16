Vandals cause at least $50,000 in damage to Seattle Nordstrom display windows

Vandals have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the Seattle Nordstrom flagship store display windows, according to a redacted report.

Police say glass doors and nine display windows were damaged, likely with a hammer, on Sunday night.

The display windows run the entire length of the ground floor, and the redacted report said the larger windowpanes were valued at somewhere between $50,000 to $70,000 apiece.

The report said there were multiple protests that day in the area, but it's unknown at this time whether the vandalism is connected to the protests.

Seattle police were called to the store when its front alarm was triggered.

Nordstrom said it is working to get things fixed "as quickly as we can."