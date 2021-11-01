Vancouver father accused of kidnapping, killing his 2-year-old child appears in court

article

A Vancouver, Washington, man accused of kidnapping and killing his 2-year-old child appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court.

The Columbian reports police arrested Gustavo Enrique Villalobos Carranza, 31, early Sunday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. The arrest warrant, citing the charges, is for Multnomah County Circuit Court in Oregon.

Investigators initially believed the child was killed in Gresham, Ore., but the Portland Police Bureau said Monday investigators have since determined the homicide occurred in Portland.

At Monday’s hearing, Villalobos Carranza, with the assistance of a court-appointed attorney and Spanish interpreter, admitted his identity and waived extradition, meaning he will return to Multnomah County.

Vancouver police had responded around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to a report of threats. The child’s mother said that the father picked up the toddler Saturday evening and later called her making threats to harm the child.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said Monday that the medical examiner must finish the autopsy and provide cause of death and identification. No further information was available

