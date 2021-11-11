Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:30 PM PST until SUN 11:28 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
9
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:43 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:54 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:21 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Van Morrison sued by North Ireland health minister over COVID-19 mandate criticism

Published 
News
Associated Press

What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration's sweeping new COVID-19 mandate would apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies.

LONDON (AP) - Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him "very dangerous" for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.

The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.

The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him "a fraud" and "very dangerous."

Swann responded in an article for Rolling Stone magazine, calling the "Moondance" singer’s claims "bizarre and irresponsible."

Swann’s lawyer, Paul Tweed, said proceedings "are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022." The lawsuit was first reported in the Sunday Life newspaper.