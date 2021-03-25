Vaccine hunters hope for extra doses at Seattle vaccine site

Every day at 4 p.m. like clockwork, a crowd grows in the parking lot at the Rainier Beach Covid-19 vaccination site.

"I think Monday night there was more than 100 people here," said Thomas Ott, one of many vaccine hopefuls out on Thursday afternoon.

"I’ve been coming out here every day this week so far. I’m a college student so I’m out here on spring break," said Doug Snyder.

People of all ages and backgrounds come hoping they have a shot at getting the shot.

"You’re all collectively here knowing you want the same thing," said Snyder.

"Some of us older folks, we want to get out too and go to restaurants," said Ott.

The idea is at the end of the day when vaccine appointments are finished, no-shows and cancellations will leave extra doses for some lucky few.

"My odds are definitely really slim. My parents came here and got the shot a few weeks back, which is how I heard about this in the first place," said Snyder.

"Keep my fingers crossed that I might be able to get a shot tonight," said Ott.

And then the long awaited moment finally happened.

"I’ve got 10!" shouted a fire captain managing the site to the anxious crowd.

The 10 left over vaccines were then divided up.

"Anyone 64?"

The older you are, the better your chances. As a few people in the crowd were chosen, everyone around them let out a big applause.

Thomas Ott, who’d just asked us to keep our fingers crossed for him, got the last shot.

"It was really kind of relieving," said Ott.

"I felt like I was going to burst into tears when they said is anyone 64 and I’m 64," said Lee Murray.

Everyone who didn’t get a shot was encouraged to try again tomorrow.

"I hope the supply increases and that more and more people can feel the way I do right now," said Murray after being one of the lucky few selected.

Few vaccine sites are operating like the one in Rainier Beach, in terms of giving out extra doses this way. Many self-proclaimed vaccine hunters tell us that lots of local pharmacies have wait-lists for extra doses you can call and get on.

