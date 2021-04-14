Vaccine fairy works magic for hundreds across Western Washington

Nancy Baker knows the art of multi-tasking.

The mom of three is spending a lot of time at her kitchen table — and that time has a purpose.

"We are wheeling and dealing here. I’ve got 25 people on my list trying to find slots for," Baker said.

On the day Q13 News met Baker, dozens of strangers were searching for a vaccine through her.

"It’s nice to feel useful especially when you are a compulsive helper," Baker said.



Even if you were eligible these past several months, an open appointment is hard to find for many, and that is where Baker comes in.

"I’ve got 25 tabs open," Baker said.

Her persistence, patience and philanthropy have garnered her the nickname of the vaccine fairy. More than 200 people across Washington have her to thank for the shots going in their arms.

