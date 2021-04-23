Vaccine appointments open up in parts of Washington state amid some hesitancy

As concerns grow for the possible beginning stage of a fourth surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Washington state health leaders are also growing worried about demand lessening for the vaccine.

State leaders said that some communities are experiencing vaccine hesitancy with only 26.7 percent of Washingtonians fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Shelley Cooper-Ashford is the Executive Director for the Center for Multicultural Health. Her organization is partnering with a church in the Central District neighborhood of Seattle to hold a mass vaccination event on Sunday.

"Churches in the African American community is a sacred institution, this is why we partnered with Emerald City Seventh Day Adventist Church," Cooper-Ashford said.

The mission is to reach as many people in the African American community to get vaccinated.

"There is definitely vaccine hesitancy in the community," said Cooper-Ashford.

She said there are many different reasons for vaccine hesitancy for different groups.

"For the African American community it really is around distrust of the medical system," Cooper-Ashford said.

Cooper-Ashford said history plays a big role in that distrust but she is also hearing people concerned about how fast the vaccine was produced. She also combats those concerns with education.

People are welcome to just walk in to get a shot at the church on Sunday. In other future events, the Center for Multicultural Health will be taking it up a notch by going door to door.

"We are taking the vaccines to the community, actually to the housing complex," Cooper-Ashford said.

Meanwhile, down south in Pierce County there is a new message.

"If you had any convenience issues waiting in long lines, any access concerns in recent months, right now actually there are events you can walk in and drop-in," Stephanie Dunkel with Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said.

Dunkel said appointments in some parts of Pierce County are wide open, there are appointments available in a lot of locations.

"We are seeing a softening in the demand," Dunkel said.

TPCHD is keeping track of all types of vaccine data including the areas with low vaccination rates. Several of those areas include Buckley, Bonney Lake, South Tacoma, Carbonado, and Sumner.

On Saturday, the health department is holding a mass vaccination event at Sumner High School hoping people will show up.

"You can just drop in and get a vaccine we will take care of you," Dunkel said.

The Moderna vaccine will be given out between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sumner High School and can register here. TPCHD said in the afternoon you don’t need an appointment.

