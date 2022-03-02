UW to bring back in-person graduation ceremonies

article

For the first time in two years, University of Washington is bringing back in-person graduation ceremonies.

Since 2019, undergrads beginning their post-college lives had to attend a virtual commencement ceremony, including the classes of 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW’s Class of 2022 will enjoy in-person commencement ceremonies at Husky Stadium on June 11. Plus, students who graduated in 2020 and 2021 will be welcomed back on June 12 to get their long-awaited, in-person graduation ceremony.

"We are thrilled beyond words to not only celebrate our outstanding class of 2022, but to at last come together with the classes of 2020 and 2021 and honor their extraordinary achievements and sacrifices during uniquely challenging times," said Student Life VP Denzil Suite. "This is a celebration of what’s to come, a recognition of what has been and really a tribute to the dynamism and resilience of our students and our UW community."

UW leaders say around 6,000 grads walk the commencement ceremony, with 50,000 family members packing the stands to cheer them on. They say more than 4,000 alumni from 2020 and 2021 have voiced interest in coming back to Seattle to have an official, in-person celebration.

UW Tacoma plans to hold two ceremonies at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on June 13, and UW Bothell plans to hold two ceremonies at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion on June 15.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UW holds first online graduation commencement ceremony in 159-year history

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: