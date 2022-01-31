UW, Seattle U resume in-person learning

Tens of thousands of students at some of our local universities are returning to in-person learning on Monday.

Over the past few weeks, students at the University of Washington and Seattle University were remote because of the rise of the omicron variant earlier this month.

Cases and hospitalizations have gone down and university leaders said now is the time to resume in-person learning.

"The improving public health situation and the resulting reduction in coronavirus-related disruptions allow us to follow through with our plans to return to largely in-person classes and learning experiences on Monday, Jan. 31," UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in a letter.

There will still be several guidelines that will remain. For example, all students are required to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption. Also, masks will be required indoors.

Seattle University school officials said there will be a few undergraduate and graduate classes that will continue to be held virtual or hybrid but most students will return for in-person learning.

"This does not mean that the pandemic is over and there is no risk of transmission, which is why we continue to have several measures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," officials said.

Just like UW, students and staff will need to be fully vaccinated. Students who are living on campus will be required to test weekly regardless of vaccination status.

