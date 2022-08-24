UW ranked 17th best university in the world

The University of Washington is one of the best in the world, according to a global ranking of universities.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities was released earlier this month and placed UW at No. 17 globally and no. 3 among U.S. public universities.

Atmospheric science, oceanography and public health were ranked as the school’s best subjects.

There are 1,000 universities on the list and eight American universities were in the top 10.

Washington State University landed among the schools ranked in the "301-400" range.

According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities’ website, the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy has been publishing the rankings since 2009. The global ranking was first established in 2003 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s Center for World-Class Universities.



