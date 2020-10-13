UW professor missing after camping at Mt. Rainier

A University of Washington professor is missing after camping at Mt. Raininer National Park.

Park officials say Sam Dubal, a UW assistant professor of anthropology, was last known to be hiking the Mother Mountain Loop off the Mowich Lake Trailhead on Friday, Oct. 9. He was supposed to head home Saturday.

Dubal's sister says he's 34 years old and was camping in a remote area. She's pleading with the public to submit tips if you have them.