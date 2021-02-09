UW nursing school creates first-of-its-kind Center for Antiracism

More than six months after health departments in King and Pierce counties declared racism a public health crisis, the University of Washington School of Nursing is launching a Center for Antiracism to combat racial discrimination in health care.

Azita Emami, the executive dean of the university’s School of Nursing, says the center is the first of its kind in the country, according to the Associated Press.

"There is much work to do to become antiracist, not just as a society, but as a school, a university, a profession and a community. As the cornerstone for healthcare and advocates for the communities they serve, nurses are in the ideal position to do this work. The need to end racism is long overdue and nurses must do their part," Emami said in a news release announcing the program.

RELATED: Racism declared a public health crisis by King and Pierce counties

Organizers say the center will explore the following:

Cultivating antiracist teaching practices, academic curriculum and professional development

Promoting community-driven and partnered research

Supporting students from underrepresented and historically excluded groups

Applying antiracist principles to clinical practice, organizational operations and health-related policy

Advertisement

The nursing school plans to hold listening sessions and establish an advisory committee to represent various interests on campus.

Read more here.