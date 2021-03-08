Expand / Collapse search

UW moves cherry blossom viewing online again due to pandemic

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
University of Washington
Q13 FOX

UW putting cherry blossom viewing online

The move was made for a second time in the midst of the pandemic

SEATTLE - The iconic cherry blossoms on the University of Washington campus will have to be viewed online again this year. 

UW made the decision in 2020 to go online at the height of the pandemic when government agencies were just starting to recommend staying home and to social distance, if possible.

You can watch the live cameras here or see a virtual tour of all the types of blossoms on campus here

UW News will not track full bloom timing this year due to the pandemic.