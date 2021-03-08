UW moves cherry blossom viewing online again due to pandemic

The iconic cherry blossoms on the University of Washington campus will have to be viewed online again this year.

UW made the decision in 2020 to go online at the height of the pandemic when government agencies were just starting to recommend staying home and to social distance, if possible.

You can watch the live cameras here or see a virtual tour of all the types of blossoms on campus here.

UW News will not track full bloom timing this year due to the pandemic.