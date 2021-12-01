UW men's basketball game against Arizona postponed due to COVID protocols

article

University of Washington men's basketball game against Arizona scheduled for Dec. 2 has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UW program.

It's unclear if there was a positive case(s) or if any players or staff came in contact with someone that had COVID.

The Huskies (4-4) were supposed to take on the No. 11 Wildcats (6-0) at Arizona.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the programs to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game, UW said. The game would have been the opener of conference play for both teams.

It's not yet known if the Huskies will still play its home game against UCLA on Sunday.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS