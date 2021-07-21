UW Medicine study recruiting those recently diagnosed with COVID-19

UW Medicine is looking for individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19 to partake in a study.

The study is conducting research into four treatment therapies that include infusion, injection and an inhalant. Qualified applicants must have tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days, in an outpatient setting, and must have begun to experience symptoms within a week of enrollment.

This study is included in the National Institutes of Health initiative to discover and accelerate Covid-19 treatments.

Director of the AIDS Clinical Trials Unit at Harborview Medical Center, Dr. Rachel Bender Ignacio, is leading the study.

For more information, visit UW Medicine.

