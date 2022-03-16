Expand / Collapse search

UW Medicine seeks participants for Novavax booster study

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Medical syringe is seen with Novavax company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland on November 16, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SEATTLE - UW Medicine seeks participants for a trial on Novavax's COVID-19 booster shot.

The Novavax vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, but is close to gaining emergency use authorization. UW Medicine says the vaccine has been proven safe in previous studies, protecting against severe disease.

A new study looks to evaluate the efficacy of a Novavax booster shot, especially when paired with other vaccines.

UW Medicine is recruiting participants 18 years or older. Anyone who has gotten two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 12 weeks prior, and are not immunocompromised, may be eligible to enroll.

Anyone who has already received a booster shot are ineligible.

Participants will receive one booster shot of the Novavax vaccine, with clinical follow-ups scheduled out for the following year. Participants will also be financially compensated. If you are interested in enrolling, please call 206-520-4212 or email vteu@uw.edu.

