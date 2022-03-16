UW Medicine seeks participants for Novavax booster study

article

UW Medicine seeks participants for a trial on Novavax's COVID-19 booster shot.

The Novavax vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, but is close to gaining emergency use authorization. UW Medicine says the vaccine has been proven safe in previous studies, protecting against severe disease.

A new study looks to evaluate the efficacy of a Novavax booster shot, especially when paired with other vaccines.

UW Medicine is recruiting participants 18 years or older. Anyone who has gotten two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 12 weeks prior, and are not immunocompromised, may be eligible to enroll.

Anyone who has already received a booster shot are ineligible.

Participants will receive one booster shot of the Novavax vaccine, with clinical follow-ups scheduled out for the following year. Participants will also be financially compensated. If you are interested in enrolling, please call 206-520-4212 or email vteu@uw.edu.

