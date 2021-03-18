UW Medicine, Mariners partner to provide COVID vaccines to underserved communities

article

UW Medicine and the Seattle Mariners have announced a partnership in an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities in Washington.

The Mariners will provide $2 million in funding to support UW Medicine’s community outreach strategies and mobile vaccination efforts that are based primarily at Harborview Medical Center.

The partnership also includes a community awareness campaign and a mobile vaccination program.

RELATED: 2 million more people in Washington eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting March 31

"Ensuring that every person is both willing and able to be vaccinated is critical to our community’s ability to end the COVID-19 pandemic," said John Stanton, Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner. "The Mariners are proud to join UW Medicine to both increase vaccine willingness and reduce the barriers to vaccination in our region."

Mariners players, coaches, broadcasters and alumni will help to educate and inform the public by sharing videotaped messages to encourage widespread participation in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Advertisement

"We are extremely grateful to the Mariners in helping us mobilize COVID-19 vaccination programs in underserved communities throughout our region and to the players and other Mariners personnel for using their platform to encourage fans to get vaccinated," said Dr. Paul Ramsey, CEO of UW Medicine. "This partnership between UW Medicine and the Mariners is a great example of how our community has come together and pitched in to save lives and end this pandemic."

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram