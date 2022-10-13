UW librarians, employees plan to go on 1-day strike Thursday

Dozens of library staff members with the University of Washington are planning to hold a one-day strike on Thursday.

About 125 librarians and employees with University of Washington Libraries and Press had joined the SEIU 925 union in 2021, and they've been negotiating with the university for a first contract.

According to the union, it's been over a year, and they say the administration at the school has "stalled, come to bargaining meetings unprepared" and haven't responded to proposals.

"I voted to strike because I want to work at the UW that was pitched to me at my job interview," said Allee Manheim, a public service librarian. "Not the UW that doesn't respect us enough to even come to the bargaining table with real proposals."

The union has also said they haven't seen a wage increase since before the pandemic.

Here's the union's planned schedule:

• 10:20 a.m.: Strike opening remarks on steps of Suzzallo Library

• 11 a.m.: March and picket around Odegaard Library

• Noon: Main rally on the steps of Suzzallo Library

• 1 p.m.: March to Gerberding Hall to deliver strike petition to UW President Cauce

• 1:45 p.m.: Silent march through Suzzallo Library

• 2 p.m.: March from Engineering Library to UW Medical Center

• 3 p.m.: March to Health Sciences Library

• 4 p.m.: March to Foster Business Library

• 4:30 p.m.: Picketing outside PACCAR Hall