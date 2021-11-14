UW fires head football coach Jimmy Lake

article

University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake has been fired after less than two seasons.

UW's Director of Athletics Jen Cohen announced Sunday that Lake has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Assistant coach Bob Gregory will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," said Cohen. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off. I am grateful for Jimmy’s service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward."

The move comes after a tumultuous season that began with the Huskies ranked in the AP Top 25 and tumbled after embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

READ MORE: UW coach Jimmy Lake suspended after sideline incident

The university is now holding a national search to find a new head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Washington fires offensive coordinator John Donovan

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News