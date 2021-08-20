Utah AMBER Alert suspect believed to be heading to Washington
Deputies are searching for an Amber Alert suspect who has been accused of abducting his 6-year-old and 8-year-old sons out of Utah.
Derek Michael Rowley was recently located in Carbon County and is believed to be heading towards Washington. He was last seen in a Gold 2004 Chevy Silverado Pickup with the Washington license plate #C66780T. The truck was towing a white 5th wheel camper with Washington Plate #513111AE.
The two children are unaccounted and for Rowley has made threats to harm himself and the boys, according to authorities.
Multnimah County Sheriff's Office in Oregon believe the suspect may be currently located in Nevada.
If you have any information on the suspect or children call 9-1-1.
Courtesy of Carbon County Sheriff
