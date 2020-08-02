USDA identifies some of unsolicited seeds delivered from China

The USDA has identified fourteen different kinds of seeds in mysterious packets residents received in the mail across the country.

Mustard, cabbage, mint, sage, rosemary, hibiscus and rose seeds were a few of the kinds of seeds identified by officials.

"At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a 'brushing scam' where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sale," the agency wrote in an online statement on Friday. "USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment."

Last week, the WSDA said in a blog post they received numerous reports of unsolicited seeds received in the mail. These reports prompted officials to investigate the seeds as agricultural smuggling.

WSDA said the foreign seeds could be invasive and pose as a threat to crops, animals and the environment. Officials recommend that anyone who does receive unsolicited seeds from China to send them to the USDA and to not throw them away.

The agency is working with state and federal agencies to investigate this nationwide incident.

The USDA recommends anyone who received the packets of seeds to contact their state plant regulatory official or APHIS State plant health director.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.