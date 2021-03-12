US surpasses COVID-19 vaccine milestone of 100 million shots administered

The U.S. has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine according to the latest numbers posted Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, the U.S. has administered more than 101,128,005 total vaccine doses as of Friday evening.

This comes after President Joe Biden’s declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1.

But this goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.

The top health official in California said the nation's most populous state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon planned to make essential workers and younger adults with disabilities eligible by May 1, not the broader population, and said Friday it wouldn't change that timeline without firmer supply commitments.

Alaska, meanwhile, is already allowing all adults to sign up for a shot. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said before Biden spoke Thursday night that wide eligibility could come by next month, while Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that it would happen by mid-April. In Virginia, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the state could hit Biden’s goal earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

