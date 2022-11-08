US Senate Race 2022: Patty Murray vs Tiffany Smiley

article

Democratic incumbent Patty Murray is seeking a sixth term representing Washington in the U.S. Senate, facing Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

Murray, 71, has held the seat for 30 years. The last time Washington state elected a Republican to the Senate was in 1994.

Murray has been running her campaign on Democratic priorities, like restoring and protecting abortion rights, voting rights and improving childcare access.

Smiley, 41, is offering herself as a fresh choice for voters who want a change from Murray’s long tenure. She has led her campaign focusing on fighting inflation, rise in crime and increasing border security.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, abortion access became a huge part of both candidates' campaigns and attack ads. While Smiley personally opposes abortions, she said she would not push for a nationwide ban. Smiley said she believes the issue is best decided by each individual state, and Washington voters decided decades ago to approve abortions here.

According to The Seattle Times, Murray has raised more than $17.8 million as of the September reporting deadline, and had $3.7 million in the bank. Smiley had raised more than $12.8 million, far more than recent GOP Senate challengers in Washington, and had $2.4 million in the bank.

Polls close at 8 p.m. today. It is unlikely that a winner will be declared.