US Marshals shoot 2, arrest 2 in Portland while looking for WA suspect

Detectives are investigating after U.S. Marshals shot two men, and arrested two women while searching for a wanted person from Washington State, authorities say.

According to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), U.S. Marshals told police that they were looking for the wanted Washington suspect in east Portland at around 10:30 a.m. Monday. At 2:22 p.m., officers responded to the scene near East Burnside St. and SE Pine St. when Marshals reported shots fired.

Authorities say one man was seriously injured and another is recovering with a minor injury. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are recovering. Two women were also arrested in the incident.

No officers were injured.

According to PPB, detectives closed both Southeast Sandy Blvd. between SE 10th Ave. and SE 12th Ave., and SE 11th Ave. between E. Burnside St. and SE Pine St. to investigate the scene Monday.

Details are limited at this time. No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram