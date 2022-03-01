Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:26 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
20
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:09 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:06 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:53 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:19 AM PST until FRI 4:27 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:36 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:31 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:40 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:52 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:40 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:01 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:42 PM PST until WED 9:34 PM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

US leaders show Ukraine support by wearing blue and yellow at State of the Union

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:14PM
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - During President Biden's State of the Union address, many members of Congress chose to show a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by wearing the embattled country's colors: blue and yellow. 

Some lawmakers could be seen wearing blue and yellow pocket squares in their suit jackets or holding small Ukrainian flags. And others, like House Speaker Nanci Pelosi, wore a Ukrainian flag or ribbon brooch pinned to their left lapel.

Several legislators took to Twitter to share their sartorial choices with their followers. 

RELATED: Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian convoy nears Kyiv on day 6 of assault

"Today, I'm wearing blue and yellow to President Biden's #StateOfTheUnion to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. In my DC office, I have a painting of the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, which I purchased when I visited the Ukrainian capital a few years ago," tweeted Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. 

"I'm here in the House chamber awaiting tonight's #SOTU address. It is inspiring to see so many members of Congress wearing blue and yellow in solidarity with the brave citizens of Ukraine," tweeted Representative Vicky Hartzler. 

Representative Elaine Luria wore a yellow jacket over her blue dress tweeted: "Tonight, I’m wearing blue and yellow at the #SOTU to stand together with the people of Ukraine."


Representative Abigail Spanberger wore yellow beads that draped over her blue dress. "Tonight, we stand with those fighting for freedom in Ukraine. I am proudly wearing yellow and blue to the State of the Union in solidarity with this sovereign nation and its strong people," she tweeted. 

Representative Victoria Spartz, who is Ukrainian-American, wore a yellow dress with a blue blazer. First Lady Jill Biden also showed support by wearing blue and bringing Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova as her guest. 

Earlier in the day, Representative Joyce Beatty – who wore a blue dress with a yellow blazer and yellow scarf – shared an image of her colleagues decked out in Ukrainian colors on the steps of the House of Representatives. 


 