Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Chill Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

By Eddie Pells
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
File: USA forward Christen Press celebrates after scoring a first half goal against Brazil during their SheBelieves Cup international soccer tournament game at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 21, 2021. (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women's soccer team's long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America's 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.

The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the U.S. women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019. Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the U.S. have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation. But there remained inequities between the men's and women's soccer teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.

"By sending this legislation to the President, both houses have sent a clear message that this is the standard for all National Teams in all sports and it underscores the importance of working with our athletes to achieve equal pay including equalizing international prize money," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement announcing the bill's passage.