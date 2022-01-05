Man who paid former employee's final paycheck in pennies gets sued by US Dept. of Labor

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
35
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:55 AM PST, King County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:03 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:57 PM PST until SAT 9:33 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM PST until SAT 4:32 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:35 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:13 PM PST until SAT 5:07 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:44 PM PST until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Man who paid former employee's final paycheck in pennies gets sued by US Dept. of Labor

By Janice Yu
Published 
Updated January 6, 2022 5:42PM
Unusual
FOX 5 Atlanta

US DOL files suit against repair shop boss who paid a former worker in pennies

The US Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Peachtree City repair shop who paid a former employee his final paycheck in oil-soaked pennies dumped in his driveway with a vulgar note on top.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The US Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against a Peachtree City auto repair shop owner who paid a former employee in pennies

FOX 5 reported in March 2021 that a Fayetteville man was paid his final paycheck in tens of thousands of pennies. 

"This is my final paycheck. Nine-hundred-fifteen dollars in pennies," Andreas Flaten said. 

In March, he showed FOX 5 the wheelbarrow filled with more than 91,000 pennies. 

FAYETTEVILLE MAN RECEIVES LAST PAYCHECK IN OIL-COVERED PENNIES DUMPED ON HIS DRIVEWAY

ExNDK7cUUAMW7r8.jpg

He said the pennies were covered in oil or grease, so he had to clean them off one by one. 

On Wednesday, the US Department of Labor announced a lawsuit against Flaten's former employer, Miles Walker, who owns A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City

According to the complaint, Flaten contacted the Department of Labor in January 2021 about not getting his final paycheck after resigning from the auto shop. 

The complaint alleges members of the DOL Wage and Hour Division contacted Walker about the accusation. He informed the department he would not pay Flaten's last paycheck. 

The complaint then said Walker dumped the pennies on Flaten's driveway after learning he contacted the US DOL.

According to the department, Walker's actions are retaliation. 

An employee has a right to understand what their rights are and to ensure they are being paid properly. Any time they inquire the employer, whether it be verbally or in writing or even contacting our office, that employee has a right to not be retaliated against or discriminated against," said Steven Salazar, the District Director with the US DOL Wage and Hour Division. 

COIN-CASHING COMPANY CORRECTS PENNIES PAYCHECK PROBLEM FOR GEORGIA MAN

The lawsuit also said Walker included a note with an expletive on the pile of pennies, and posted also posted defamatory things about Flaten on the auto shop's website. 

Salazar said Walker owes about $37,000 in back wages and liquidated damages.  He's also not keeping track of things required under the Fair Labor Standards Act. 

"Recordkeeping, which means they're tracking the actual hours employees are working and making sure they're paying them in compliance with the minimum wage which is 7.25 an hour under federal law for all hours worked. Then overtime, premium pay for hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. So without maintaining proper records, how is the employer expected to be paid properly?" Salazar said. 

Salazar encourages people to speak up if they feel like they're not being treated fairly in the workplace. 

"If they feel like when they're seeking to make sure their rights are being protected they feel like they're being retaliated against or even discharged from employment, reach out to us. There's no harm in making the phone call," he said 

He also recommends employers reach out if they are not sure if they are following the requirements, 

FOX 5 did reach out to Miles Walker but did not hear back. 

Back in March, he told FOX 5 over the phone he paid Flaten in US currency and didn't want anything to do with this story

The auto shop's website claims the business has received death threats, aggressive phone calls, and disturbing emails due to the situation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____